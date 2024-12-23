Pep Guardiola plans to target Premier League attacker to help lift Man City out of crisis

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester City have been disastrous this season and nothing Pep Guardiola is doing seems to be working for them.

They are currently seventh in the league and considering that December is about to end, it is a huge surprise to see them far from the top of the league table and struggling to get into the top four.

Out of the 17 Premier League matches they have played all season, Man City have already lost six of them.

Compare that to last season, they had only lost three league matches out of the 38.

The decline of Guardiola’s side is highly unexpected and in order to bring them out of crisis, the Spanish manager has been linked with a move for a Premier League attacker.

The reigning Premier League champions are reportedly preparing to make an €80 million bid for Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United, according to Fichajes.

Guardiola’s side are eager to bolster their squad by signing Kudus in January.

The move highlights City’s desire to reinforce their attacking options, with Kudus having impressed since joining West Ham.

Mohammed Kudus to Man City?

His versatility and attacking prowess make him a valuable target for Guardiola as he looks to further strengthen his squad for the second half of the season.

The 24-year-old Ghanaian forward, recently returned from a five-game ban and made an impact by scoring in West Ham’s 1-1 draw against Brighton on Saturday.

His strong performance for the Hammers, particularly after an excellent debut season, has caught the attention of several top Premier League clubs.

Kudus has attracted interest from Liverpool, Newcastle United, and Chelsea, in addition to Man City.

Guardiola’s side are currently struggling with a number of their players, including Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish failing to perform.

The Spaniard is ready to reshuffle his attack and offer more support to Erling Haaland in the front line.

Another attacker being targeted by the Premier League giants is Brighton star Evan Ferguson.