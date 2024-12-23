“You never know” – Journalist provides Arsenal update on attacking transfer target

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal could step into the January transfer window to make new signings as the Gunners chase Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

Mikel Arteta’s side are behind Liverpool and Chelsea in the title race and he may have to spend some money in the transfer window and address the shortcomings in his squad.

One of the players being linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium is Paris Saint-Germain attacker Randal Kolo Muani.

The Ligue 1 giants are ready to allow the player to leave the club next month and Arsenal have been mentioned as one of the possible destinations.

Journalist David Orstein of The Athletic has provide the latest update on Arsenal’s interest in Kolo Muani.

Speaking on The Athletic Football Podcast, the journalist claimed that Arsenal had past interest in the player but there is nothing concrete at the moment.

“The early links are to clubs such as Monaco, so we’re going to be clear on that,” Ornstein began.

“In the case of Arsenal, they have considered him among their longlists. I’m not saying he was down to shortlists, in the past, [but] he was discussed as were many other names before he went to PSG.

“I’m sure they would have looked at him, and I don’t know of any pursuit on this occasion. You never know, and I’m not saying this is happening at Arsenal, but January is largely a reactive market.

“If an opportunity arises for a low-cost loan for six months and a club such as Arsenal feel they’ve got the space, they’ve got the need, he’s the right playing profile or offers a different option to what they already have, and has the right character… then, okay, let’s have a conversation about this.

“That hasn’t happened with Arsenal to my knowledge, but I do think he’s one that stands a very good chance of moving.”

Mikel Arteta may have to make new signings at Arsenal in January

The Gunners have lost Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling to injuries and a possible attacker may be needed in the January transfer window.

At times this season, Arsenal have struggled to create chances and score goals. A player in the attacking position may address that issue and offer Arteta a new attacking outlet.

Kolo Muani is a player who can play in the wide positions as well as lead the attacking line.

A loan move for the Frenchman next month makes complete sense but it all depends on how severe the injury to Saka is.

Arteta is worried about the injury suffered by Arsenal attacker agains Crystal Palace.

The Gunners are prioritising the signing of top transfer target