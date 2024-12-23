“We are not happy” – Liverpool star claims why players had a dressing room meeting

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool managed to beat Tottenham 6-3 at the weekend and continued their fine run in the Premier League.

They are at the top of the league table, four points ahead of Chelsea with a game in hand.

Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz both scored twice for the Reds against Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham side with the other goals coming from Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

It was one of the best attacking performance from Arne Slot’s side this season but defensively, they struggled and conceded three goals.

Usually they have been strong at the back this season but due to the injury suffered by Ibrahima Konate, their defense has looked shaky.

Mac Allister revealed after the win against Tottenham how the players are not happy with their defensive performance and they had a meeting in the dressing room about it after the match.

Speaking to BBC Sport, as reported by the Express, he said:

“We spoke about it in the dressing room, we are not happy with the fact we conceded three goals, that’s very clear, but we score six, that’s not very easy.

“Tottenham are a good team, they press really high, they are aggressive, we knew we had to put the ball in behind and score the opportunities we had.

“We are happy with the result, there are many things to improve but we’re happy to get the three points. At the back we have to play simple and get the ball to them [attackers]. We worked on this the whole week and we try to improve every single day.

“We know we have to concede less, we are not happy with conceding three today, but it is what it is, we play against really good teams. Maybe we have to defend better but also we know we are dangerous when we attack.”

Liverpool defense needs massive improvement

The Reds have now conceded nine goals in their last five games after earlier displaying strong defensive displays.

The poor form of Andy Robertson is one of the reasons behind that and his red card against Fulham cost the Merseyside club two points in the match at Anfield.

Slot would be hoping to get back Konate as soon as possible since his partnership with Virgil Van Dijk gave Liverpool composure and strength at the back.

It is not something that should be a huge cause of concern for the Premier League leaders but in their pursuit of the league title this season, they want to make improvements in this area and their ambition shows they will work on it moving forward.

Mohamed Salah contract update at Liverpool