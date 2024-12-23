Premier League star named as Liverpool’s top transfer target for January window

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are at the top of the Premier League standings and they are ready to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window.

After beating Tottenham 6-3 at the weekend, they showed once again why they are the favourites to win the league this season.

Their form under Arne Slot has been brilliant and the level of consistency they are currently showing this season is something that the fans did not even see under former manager Jurgen Klopp.

However, additions are needed in the winter transfer window if they want to remain the favourites to win the league.

A position that the Dutch manager could look to strengthen is the left-back position where Andy Robertson has struggled to perform this season.

Due to the poor form of Robertson and the fitness issues of Kostas Tsimikas, the Premier League leaders may jump into the market to sign a new left-back.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed that when it comes to Liverpool’s transfer targets for the upcoming transfer window, Fulham defender Antonee Robinson is at the top of the list for the Reds.

Jamie Carragher reveals what Liverpool want in January

While discussing Robinson’s recent performance against Liverpool at Anfield in the 2-2 draw, Carragher said on Sky Sports:

“He was outstanding. He was the best player on the pitch. When you are going to Anfield and you are playing against Mo Salah – possibly the best player in the Premier League this season – and you come out of it with a Man of the Match award, that shows you how highly he is thought of. Yes, I think Liverpool probably will be shopping for a left-back in January and I’m sure he will be top of the list.”

Liverpool have not given up on exciting midfield transfer

The USA international has shown this season that he can be as comfortable in attack as he usually is in defense.

He would be the ideal addition to Liverpool and would give their defense just the quality and depth that they need.

Signing him in January might not be easy for the Reds as Fulham would want one of their best players to stay at the club. However, the opportunity to win a league title may turn the player’s head and he may force a move to Anfield if Liverpool move ahead with their interest.

Another left-back being linked with a move to Liverpool is Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies.