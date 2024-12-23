Liverpool want £60m Premier League player who can play in three positions

Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Premier League leaders Liverpool are ready to make a statement by signing a new attacker.

Arne Slot’s side are currently four points ahead of second placed Chelsea side in the Premier League standings, with a game in hand.

They are flying this season in the league and the Champions League, having lost just one game all season.

There are hardly any weaknesses in the Liverpool team at the moment but one of the issues they are facing is the poor form of striker Darwin Nunez.

The Merseyside club have identified a new attacker that they want to sign who could possibly join the team next year and replace Nunez at the club.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are plotting a move for Brighton attacker Joao Pedro.

The player who joined the club from Watford has been a huge hit for the Seagulls and his fine form this season has caught the attention of some top clubs.

The attacker is keen on a move away from Brighton after seeing interest from some of the best Premier League teams.

In order to sign him, Liverpool may have to pay double the £30million fee that Brighton paid to sign Pedro.

Joao Pedro to join Liverpool next year?

A move for the attacker is not likely in the January transfer window because of Brighton’s tough negotiation tactics.

Slot could sign him in the summer transfer window next year but before that, the Dutch manager would be hoping that his attacking players continue to perform like they have done so far this season.

The Reds have history with Brighton having signed Alexis Mac Allister in the past who has been a huge success at Anfield.

Pedro is a player who can play on either wing or lead the attacking line which makes his potential signing even more important for the club.

The struggles they have faced with Nunez failing to score and the injury issues suffered by Diogo Jota at the club makes it evident that a new attacker is needed and to sign someone as versatile as Pedro would be ideal for the Premier League giants.

The Merseyside club are reportedly targeting a move for Fulham defender Antonee Robinson as well.