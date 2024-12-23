Report: Man United target surprise January move for Leeds United hero

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United may look to make an unexpected move for a goalkeeper from one of their rival clubs in the January transfer window.

While Andre Onana has had a decent season at the club, he needs to have competition at the club and the Red Devils need a better number two.

The performance of Altay Bayindir in the League Cup match against Tottenham showed that the Premier League giants need a new and better option as their second goalkeeper and someone who could provide competition to Onana for a place in the starting line up.

For their second choice goalkeeper, Man United are eyeing a move for Leeds United fan favourite Illan Meslier.

The goalkeeper has been on the radar of some of the biggest clubs in recent times and a report from The Sun has now claimed that Man United’s goalkeeping scout Tony Coton is an admirer of the Leeds man and wants to bring the goalkeeper to Old Trafford.

Although Onana’s place in the starting line up at the club is not in danger, he needs competition from a goalkeeper that would keep him on his toes.

Man United may reshuffle their goalkeeping department

Bayindir may be allowed to leave the club in January and that would open up a spot in the squad for a new goalkeeper.

The Leeds United goalkeeper has a contract at the club until the end of next season which means that next year, his future could be decided.

Leeds United would not want to let the goalkeeper leave the club in the January transfer window but a move to a club like Man United may force the goalkeeper to push for a move.

The chance to jump from the Championship to play for a club in the Europa League would be too difficult to reject for the player.

It all depends on Leeds and whether they earn promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season. If they fail in their target, Meslier would be one of the players heading out of the club for a new challenge and that would open up a move to Old Trafford.

Along with Bayindir, Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof may leave the Red Devils soon.