Mohamed Salah provides Liverpool contract update after Tottenham win

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah is in the final year of his contract at Liverpool and his long term future at Anfield remains uncertain.

He has still not signed a new deal at the club and with the January transfer window approaching, the Egyptian attacker will be able to indulge in talks with other clubs over joining them at the end of the season.

Liverpool want to keep their star player at the club but so far they have been unable to reach an agreement with him over the terms of the new deal.

The Liverpool attacker provided a two word update on his contract talks with the club after the win against Tottenham.

Salah scored twice and provided two assists in the 6-3 win against Spurs at the weekend, once again highlighting his importance for the Merseyside club.

When asked about his latest contract update after the match against Ange Postecoglou’s side, Salah said, as reported by GOAL:

“No update.”

The 32-year-old went on to say:

“It’s great to achieve that at such a big club, but the most important thing is that we won the game. Wherever I am going to end my career I am happy about it.”

Liverpool should keep Mohamed Salah at all cost

The Liverpool star has scored 15 goals in the Premier League this season and provided 11 assists already in just 16 matches.

He is currently in the form of his life and leading Liverpool’s title charge this season.

Week in week out, he has shown how important he is for the club and how they cannot afford to let him leave at the end of the season.

Salah, who is likely to sign a new deal after positive talks earlier, deserves a new and improved deal at the club and his performances have shown that he has earned a new contract.

The Premier League star will not be short of suitors if Liverpool allow him to leave the club but making such a decision would be disastrous from the club.

The Arne Slot project is lead by the Egyptian and his presence at the club for a few more years is highly crucial.

Despite being so important for the club, the Reds are exploring the market for his replacement.