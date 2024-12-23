“I’m not going to lie” – Marquee signing opens up on West Ham future in honest admission

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd has left the door open for a return to East London despite flourishing on loan at Real Sociedad this season.

The Moroccan international, who joined the Hammers in 2022 for £30 million, has enjoyed a strong resurgence in Spain, reigniting discussions about his future.

Nayef Aguerd shares latest on his uncertain future

In an interview with Marca, Aguerd reflected on his impressive form for Sociedad while acknowledging the uncertainty surrounding his next move.

Though fully committed to the Spanish club’s success this season, the 28-year-old hinted that a return to West Ham or a move elsewhere could still be on the cards.

He said:

“I’m not going to lie. I came here to find my best level again, first of all, because I wasn’t playing at West Ham and I want to enjoy every moment here, as I am doing.

“I still have two years left on my contract with West Ham, but now I’m only thinking about helping Real go as far as possible in the three competitions, and then there will be time to think about the future.

“I don’t know if I’ll have to go back, I don’t know if I’ll stay here, I don’t know if I’ll go anywhere else, it’s not in my hands.”

Aguerd has become a vital player for Sociedad, starting 17 of 18 matches across La Liga and the Europa League. His assured performances have helped the Basque club compete effectively on multiple fronts, with Sociedad firmly in contention for European qualification.

This form marks a stark contrast to his time at West Ham, where injuries and inconsistency overshadowed his first campaign. Despite these struggles, Aguerd enjoyed memorable moments in a Hammers shirt, including scoring his first Premier League goal and lifting the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy.

With Aguerd under contract until 2027, West Ham will need to make a decision about his future. His recent displays in Spain highlight the talent that made him a marquee signing and suggest he could still bolster the Hammers’ backline.

However, with Sociedad potentially interested in a permanent deal and other clubs also starting to show an interest, including Real Madrid, the club could also choose to cash in on the Moroccan defender.

Regardless of the outcome, Aguerd’s form in Spain demonstrates his capability to excel at the highest level, making him a valuable option for any team.