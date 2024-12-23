Report: Newcastle United plot stunning swoop for Tottenham attacker

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The January transfer window is about to arrive and Newcastle United are ready to enter the market to strengthen their squad.

During the summer transfer window, the Magpies could not spend money freely in the market due to financial constraints but the story could be different this time.

Having complied with Profit and Sustainability Rules now, they are managing their finances carefully and a move for a new attacker could be made in the winter transfer window.

The player on their radar is Tottenham attacker Richarlison, who has struggled for form and fitness during his time at the North London club.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that there is “some substance” in the links between the Brazilian attacker and the Toon Army.

While speaking to NUFC Matters, Jacobs said:

“There is some substance to Richarlison and Newcastle, but the price is a big issue. Spurs have been adamant throughout 2024 that if they’re to entertain an offer, it’s £60m or more.

“Newcastle wouldn’t be looking at anywhere near that number given his injury record and form. If this were to develop, from Newcastle’s point of view, it would have to be around that £40m or £45m mark. Nothing is advanced or particularly concrete yet.”

Should Newcastle United move for Richarlison?

Newcastle United exploring move for Barcelona star

Any attacker would arrive as a back up at the club because of Alexander Isak’s presence at St James’ Park.

It would not be a wise move from Newcastle to spend a lot of money on Richarlison since his form and fitness has been a huge cause of concern.

Secondly, Spurs will not allow the former Everton man to leave the club cheaply. To sign a player like Richarlison for a fee of £40m or £45m would not be a wise move from Howe’s team.

The attacker has failed to live up to expectations since joining the North London club and his failure to cement a place in the starting line up, even when he is fit, shows that Newcastle should look elsewhere for their attacking options.

While Richarlison could arrive, Bruno Guimaraes could leave in the January transfer window.