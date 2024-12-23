PSG make lucrative offer to sign Aston Villa striker

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran has become a key target for Paris Saint-Germain as they look to reinforce their attack ahead of the January transfer window.

Duran has been in impressive form this season, scoring 12 goals, which has caught the attention of clubs across Europe, including PSG.

His latest goal came in Villa’s 2-1 victory over Manchester City, where he opened the scoring at Villa Park.

As the transfer window draws closer, PSG are keen to secure Duran as a valuable addition to their squad.

According to Italian outlet AreaNapoli.it, the Ligue 1 giants have even made an offer to the Colombian attacker.

PSG have offered the Premier League attacker €7m to €8m per year if he leaves Unai Emery’s side and joins them.

Luis Enrique is looking to reshuffle the PSG attack and he has decided to allow Randal Kolo Muani to leave the club and has shortlisted Duran has his target.

PSG are desperate to sign the Aston Villa star

The attacker would be getting a lucrative pay at PSG and the opportunity to play in the Champions League every season could attract Duran to move to the French capital.

The Colombian striker can challenge for trophies while playing for the Ligue 1 club and the opportunity to lead the attack of a big Champions League side may prove to be difficult to turn down.

The attacker’s form is so good at the moment that Emery has started preferring him over first choice striker Ollie Watkins.

The form he is in at the moment, interest from some of the biggest clubs in the world for his services is not a huge surprise.

A transfer to the French giants could be a good move for Duran in terms of exposure, career growth, and the opportunity to play in one of the best leagues in the world.

However, he should carefully weigh the potential challenges, particularly regarding his own career and the pressure of playing for a big club at a young age with more eyeballs on you.

