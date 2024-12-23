Fabrizio Romano names two Man United players available for transfer in January

Manchester United are ready to revamp their squad once again under the leadership of new manager Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils suffered defeat this weekend at the hands of Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

It was another result that showed that they need to make changes to the squad and improve their standards.

For the first time ever, they are in the bottom half of the Premier League table by Christmas and that should be a huge cause of concern for the manager and the club chiefs.

As the January transfer window approaches, clubs are looking to make changes to their squad and Man United will be one of them.

The most likely exit in January for the Red Devils could be Marcus Rashford who has claimed he is ready for a new challenge in his career but he won’t be the only one heading out of the club.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano names Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof as the two other players who are available for transfer in January.

“Eriksen and Lindelof are available for the January market, but at the moment there’s still nothing concrete. For sure both are players who could be available in January.” revealed the journalist in his newsletter for Give Me Sport.

Man United squad is expected to go through big changes

Red Devils are expected to rival Arsenal for attacking signing

Both the players are in the final year of their contract at the club and if they are not sold in the January transfer window, they will leave the club for free at the end of the season.

While Eriksen has been somewhat useful this season, Lindelof has struggled for game time and fitness issues at the club.

With new players expected to arrive at the club, both of them will fall down the pecking order and opportunities will be limited for them at Old Trafford.

A move away from the club will be the best option for both of them at this stage of their career.

Another player who could leave the club soon is goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.