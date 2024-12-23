Ruben Amorim points out one change players should make after Man United defeat

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United suffered a humiliating defeat against Bournemouth in the Premier League at the weekend.

It was another poor performance from the Red Devils but it was not a surprise to see them disappoint once again.

The whole season has been like that for them where they have failed to find consistency and go on a winning run.

The defeat comes days after their elimination from the League Cup where they were beaten 4-3 by Tottenham.

After the home defeat against Bournemouth, Amorim has pointed out the change his players should make in order to avoid results like this.

Amorim spoke to BBC Match of the Day and advised his players to remain calm whenever they conceded a goal.

He said:

“It’s really hard especially if you saw the game. We concede one foul and then a goal. We were winning second balls and creating chances.”

“We conceded a penalty and then the third goal. It was really hard for the fans. We have to go again next game.”

“We have a lot of situations where they managed to score a little bit similar to Tottenham. It’s really hard on everyone in the stadium. We have to fight this moment.”

“We have to maintain the calm when you suffer a goal. It was similar in the last match. The players need to understand the game has different moments.”

Ruben Amorim knows exactly the problem with Man United is

The Portuguese manager is making sense with his assessment as this has been the norm at Man United for quite some time.

Whenever they conceded a goal, they lose their composure and start conceding more goals by getting impatient.

Even under former manager Erik ten Hag, this was the problem with the players. Under such situations, they have to show leadership, character and remember that they can comeback in the match with just a few moments going in their favour.

The Red Devils travel away to Wolves on Boxing Day and Amorim will be hoping that his players work on this particular weakness.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford's future at the club could be in jeopardy after his latest snub from the team.