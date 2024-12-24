Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting CP during the Portuguese Cup match against Amarante. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

It appears that Arsenal have decided against signing Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting, and have turned their attentions to Mateo Retegui who PSG also appear to covet.

Ahead of the January transfer window, Mikel Arteta will be pondering the possibilities as his Gunners side look to hunt down runaway Premier League leaders, Liverpool.

Arsenal have needed an out an out striker for a while now, and Viktor Gyokeres is certainly a player that would fit the bill. He already has 27 goals this season per transfermarkt.

Viktor Gyokeres won’t be joining Arsenal

However, the North Londoners have apparently held talks with another striker, whilst Newcastle want Gyokeres to replace Alexander Isak.

Calciomercato also report via X that Atalanta’s brilliant 25-year-old, Mateo Retegui, is a person of interest for both Arsenal and Ligue Un giants, Paris Saint-Germain.

It’s understood that Arsenal were in attendance for Atalanta’s 6-1 Champions League hammering of Young Boys, a match where Retegui scored twice.

The Italian has 14 goals to his name in all competitions in 24/25, and 12 have come in Serie A making him the current top scorer (BBC Sport).

Given that Atalanta themselves are also enjoying a vintage season – they’re top of the Italian top-flight per BBC Sport – it’s doubtful that they’d appreciate a move for one of their star players.

Mateo Retegui has replaced Viktor Gyokeres in Arsenal’s affections

The Argentinian really seems to be enjoying himself in Bergamo too, and given that he only joined the team in August, moving on again at the end of the current campaign would surely be too soon for all concerned.

That said, money continues to talk in football circles, and if Arsenal were to offer the right amount, it would leave the board at La Dea with a big decision to make.

For now everything remains quiet on that front but with things moving so quickly, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the status quo changing in due course.