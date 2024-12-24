Carragher will anger fans with Southampton v West Ham prediction

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher looks on prior to the Premier League match between Everton and Bournemouth. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

West Ham face Southampton on Boxing Day in a crucial match for both sides, and Jamie Carragher’s prediction may well end up angering Hammers fans.

Ivan Juric will take charge of the Saints and hope to upset the odds, piling more pressure on West Ham‘s under-fire manager, Julen Lopetegui.

Jamie Carragher says Southampton will beat West Ham

The Hammers find themselves 13th in the Premier League which isn’t quite as perilous as Southampton’s 20th place, and being eight points from safely already will focus Juric’s mind as to what’s required to get them out of trouble. Starting with three points against the East London outfit.

It was reported earlier in the month that Lopetegui had one game to save his West Ham career and Jamie Carragher has already named the perfect replacement for the Spaniard.

It’s Carra’s prediction for the big Boxing Day clash that’s likely to get right up the East Londoner’s noses, however.

According to his predictions on Sky Sports Super Six, the former Liverpool stalwart believes that Southampton will win only their second match of the season by a score of 2-1.

Lopetegui on his way if Jamie Carragher is proved right

Were that precise scenario come to pass, there’s absolutely no doubt whatsoever that Lopetegui will find it hard to remain in his position beyond the turn of the year.

It’s believed that West Ham chairman, David Sullivan, isn’t keen to have to pay a compensation package to the Spaniard if they relieve him of his duties, and that’s likely to be the only thing keeping Lopetegui in his position at present.

The Hammers are on a poor run of form which has seen them win just three of the last 10 games, one of which was against struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers.

If they can’t beat a team that’s on six points and are by far the worst team in the English top-flight, there’s no defending that.