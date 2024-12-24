Chelsea struggling to shift £200k P/W ace as offers evaporate ahead of January window

Levi Colwill and Ben Chilwell interact during a pitch inspection prior to the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Newcastle United and Chelsea. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

It could be a frustrating January transfer window for Ben Chilwell, after it was revealed that there have been no offers for the 28-year-old Chelsea full-back.

So far in the 2024/25 season, Enzo Maresca has given Ben Chilwell a cursory 45 minutes for Chelsea, and not in the Premier League but in the Carabao Cup (transfermarkt).

It’s clear that the £200k P/W ace (Capology) is not part of the Italian’s plans, and given just how well the Blues have played this season, it’s hard to argue with the way in which Maresca is going about things at Stamford Bridge.

No clubs want Ben Chilwell

Maresca’s recent comments on one Chelsea player could see him leave in January, whilst the manager has admitted Chilwell and another Blues ace could also be sent packing.

The issue for the club is that no one wants the former Leicester man according to The Sun, which could see Chilwell having to stew on the sidelines for another six months at least.

The other issue that could become a problem for the Blues is that the 28-year-old has a contract with the club until June 2027, and would therefore almost certainly want to recoup a reasonable amount for a player who has dramatically fallen out of favour in West London.

Ben Chilwell may need to leave Chelsea on loan

It may well be that the player himself has to revise his options and, perhaps, accept that he will need to look at moving to a mid-table club at best if he truly wants to get out of Stamford Bridge.

For now, there’s not even a decision to make, though a late bid from any team in January could reap the rewards with both Chilwell and Chelsea amenable to the idea.

Even a loan move would represent progress of sorts as it would at least get the left-back playing regularly again.