Newcastle United, Aston Villa and West Ham are all ready to move for Fikayo Tomori with AC Milan ready to sell, according to reports.

Tomori joined Milan from Chelsea in the summer of 2021 for £24m (per BBC Sport) following a successful loan at the San Siro.

The centre-back enjoyed initial success in Italy, winning the Serie A title in his first season after a permanent move and starting most of Milan’s Serie A matches until suffering a hamstring injury last season.

Tomori has struggled to win back his place since then and this season, has played just 38% of available Serie A minutes.

Fikayo Tomori: Newcastle, Aston Villa and West Ham to battle for centre-back

Tomori’s contract with the Rossoneri runs until the summer of 2027.

According to reports in Italy (via The Hard Tackle), Milan are now ready to cash in on Tomori while he still holds reasonable transfer value.

The rumours state that Milan are looking for €30m (£24.8m) for the 27-year-old, who still has just five senior England caps to his name despite his success in Italy.

It’s thought Tomori has his sights set on a return to the Premier League if his time in Milan comes to an end and at present, it seems that Newcastle, Aston Villa and West Ham are the frontrunners for his signature.

Lazio’s Spanish centre-back Mario Gila is a leading candidate to replace Tomori at the San Siro should he return to England in either January or the next summer transfer window.

AC Milan currently sit eighth in the Serie A table, already 14 points adrift of leaders Atalanta and eight behind Lazio in the fourth and final Champions League spot.

However, Paulo Fonseca’s men have lost just one of their last 11 games across all competitions, ahead of facing Roma in Serie A and Juventus in the Supercoppa Italiana in their next two matches.