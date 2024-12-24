Aston Villa reach agreement with ‘incredibly highly rated’ 21-year-old

Aston Villa goalkeeper Filip Marschall. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have agreed a deal to extend the contract of goalkeeper Filip Marschall, according to reports.

Marschall is a product of the Aston Villa youth system but to date, has made just one senior appearance for the club in a 1-1 draw against Zrinjski Mostar in the Uefa Conference League last season.

The 21-year-old — who qualifies for England and Poland — has found games easier to come by on loan and this season, has played 25 times across all competitions for League Two outfit Crewe Alexandra.

Marschall has kept nine clean sheets during that time, conceding 25 goals and helping Crewe sit fourth in the table, well in the promotion mix.

Filip Marschall to sign new Aston Villa contract

The goalkeeper’s current deal at Villa Park was only due to expire in the summer of 2027 but according to Give Me Sport, the club have already made a move to tie him down to a new contract, with terms agreed between the two parties.

Despite Aston Villa being well stocked at goalkeeper, it’s thought they still rate Marschall highly — as stated by former MK Dons manager Mike Williamson, who worked with him during his loan spell there last season.

Explaining a couple of mistakes from Marschall, he said (via Birmingham Mail): “I know what he possesses, and the main thing is his personality and his character. He’s incredibly highly rated at Aston Villa, he’s a young keeper.

“I think while we all know his pedigree, everyone is going to make mistakes, myself included. You can see in his calmness and his character, and his quality, he’s done incredibly well.”

Aston Villa are sixth in the Premier League table, just three points adrift of the Champions League places.

Up next for Unai Emery’s men is a trip to Newcastle United on Boxing Day.