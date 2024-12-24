Gabriel of Arsenal celebrates victory with teammates Jakub Kiwior and Declan Rice after the Premier League match against Crystal Palace. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The January transfer window could be the moment when Jakub Kiwior finally leaves Arsenal as a number of clubs are interested in his services, however, it’s understood that the North Londoners want him to stay.

Although it had previously been reported that the Polish ace was ready to move in the new year, with CaughtOffside sources understanding that both AC Milan and Napoli have asked Arsenal if they can sign 24-year-old defender on loan, it seems that Mikel Arteta now doesn’t want Jakub Kiwior to leave.

Jakub Kiwior could leave Arsenal in January

“Mikel Arteta has spoken to Jakub and told him that he does not want to let him leave in January and wants to give him more playing time in the coming weeks,” a source close to the club said to CaughtOffside a few days ago.

Kiwior’s recent mistake will have done nothing for his confidence, and might actually given his Spanish manager further food for thought.

Sevilla, who are struggling in La Liga at present, are also known to be favouring a potential move, however, an asking price in the region of £45m could rule them out of the running for the Premier League ace.

Italian giants ready to battle for Jakub Kiwior

Napoli and AC Milan are certainly the front runners in any race at present insofar as they have met with Arsenal, renewed their interest in the player and have expressed their willingness to negotiate for him.

Kiwior is not ruling out a move back to Italy – he joined the Gunners from Spezia – but CaughtOffside sources understand that his priority is also to stay at Arsenal on the condition that he gets enough playing time.

Fiorentina, Juventus, Inter, Villarreal, Olympique Marseille and Atalanta are also closely following Kiwior’s performances with the idea of a potential move if they feel it would be successful.