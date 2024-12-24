LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: An Everton flag is seen outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and West Ham United at Goodison Park on September 18, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Everton are ready to pull out all the stops to keep Jordan Pickford from the clutches of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, according to reports.

The England No.1 has been one of the defining factors in maintaining Everton‘s Premier League status over the past few years.

Just last season, Pickford came second only to Arsenal’s David Raya in the Golden Glove race and has put in some vital performances in recent seasons.

This campaign, Pickford has kept more clean sheets (7) than any other Premier League goalkeeper, while he’s kept a shutout in five of Everton’s last six matches.

With the Toffees only scoring 14 goals in 16 games so far, that reliability between the sticks has been vital in keeping them out of the relegation zone once again.

Jordan Pickford: Everton pushing for new deal

According to TBR, Chelsea, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are among the clubs taking note of Pickford’s recent form.

Even now, any move for Pickford would be expensive, with the goalkeeper’s current contract set to run until the summer of 2027.

However, TBR’s report states that Everton will look to put new terms on the table that will keep him on Merseyside until at least 2030. Given he’s already 30 years old, that might well prove to be a contract that sees him through until retirement.

According to Capology, Pickford is Everton’s second-highest-paid player at £125k per week, only behind Abdoulaye Doucoure, who is on £130k per week.

It would go without saying that a new deal for Pickford would likely see him overtake Doucoure as the club’s leading earner.

However, it’s understood the former Sunderland goalkeeper is open to staying at Everton, where he has become a firm fan favourite.