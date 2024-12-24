(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly keeping a close eye on Porto midfielder Nico Gonzalez as they prepare for a potential January move.

According to Anfield Watch, the Reds have been scouting the Spanish midfielder extensively and have been highly impressed with his performances.

Gonzalez, who has previously been linked with Newcastle, joined Porto in 2023 from Barcelona’s La Masia academy and has quickly become a key player for the Portuguese giants. Renowned for his passing, tactical awareness, and versatility, he can operate as both a deep-lying playmaker and a dynamic box-to-box midfielder. His impressive work rate and maturity have made him a standout performer this season.

In 15 league games, he has registered 4 goals and 3 assists, with his overall contributions across all competitions standing at 5 goals and 5 assists this season. Since his arrival at Porto, he has made 63 appearances, scoring 7 goals and providing 8 assists, taking his overall career tally 12 goals and 14 assists across all competitions and levels. (Transfermarkt)

Despite having a contract with Porto until 2028, the report claims that Gonzalez has a €60 million (£50 million) release clause that Liverpool could trigger to secure his services.

Liverpool’s need to bolster their midfield

Coming into the season, the Reds were strongly linked with Martin Zubimendi, with the number 6 position identified as one of the most important ones to address.

The Reds had personal terms agreed and were even reportedly willing to trigger his release clause, however, the player made a last minute U-turn, rejecting Liverpool and deciding to stay with Sociedad.

This came as a blow for Liverpool then, who were going to go into the season without a proper 6, having failed to replace Fabinho.

But Ryan Gravenberch has stepped up in the No. 6 role, delivering incredible performances and emerging as one of the Premier League’s standout midfielders this season.

However, with Endo as the only other senior option for the role, Liverpool’s need for midfield reinforcements remains.

And while Gonzalez is a more dynamic midfielder who is best in a box-to-box role rather than in the sitting no.6 position, he could still be a fantastic addition. His arrival would ease the workload on Gravenberch and allow the Reds to rotate effectively in a demanding season.

With González’s release clause in play, Liverpool could make their move in January.If Liverpool can secure the Spaniard’s signature, it would represent another smart addition to a midfield already bolstered by the likes of Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Gravenberch.