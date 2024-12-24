Aston Villa's Louie Barry. (Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images)

Leeds United may have the edge in the race to sign Aston Villa striker Louie Barry on loan in January, according to reports.

Barry enjoyed a stunning first half of the season on loan with League One outfit Stockport County, netting 15 goals and three assists in 22 appearances across all competitions.

That comes off the back of notching nine goals and four assists in 20 League Two outings to help the Hatters win the title and earn promotion last season.

However, Barry will play just two more games for Stockport — who are fifth in League One — before he’s recalled by Aston Villa at the start of January.

Villa will then assess Barry before deciding his next steps, but the player himself feels he’s ‘earned’ the chance to compete with Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran in Unai Emery’s squad.

“The main goal now is to go back to Villa and I think I have earned that now,” he said. “It’s about me showing them what I can do when I get back and hopefully break through. That is the number one goal.”

Louie Barry: Leeds receive boost in chase for Villa youngster

Recent reports (via Leeds United News) have linked a host of Championship clubs with a January loan move for Barry.

Sheffield United, Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Leeds are among those with a rumoured interest.

However, it’s thought that Boro’s interest isn’t as concrete, potentially giving Leeds an edge in the race to sign Barry — especially since Sheffield United have Kieffer Moore and Tyrese Campbell at their disposal and Sunderland’s form has been inconsistent of late.

Barry’s final two games with Stockport will come away at Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United on Boxing Day and December 29th, respectively.