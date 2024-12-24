Marcus Rashford and Andre Onana of Manchester United react after the team's victory in the Premier League match against Everton. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford’s future at Man United is hanging in the balance at present, with Ruben Amorim to ultimately decide whether the player stays or goes.

After being dropped by Ruben Amorim for the past three games, including the 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth, it seems fairly clear that unless Marcus Rashford gives 100 percent in training over the next few weeks, that he doesn’t have a future at the Premier League giants.

Marcus Rashford’s disconnect with Man United is obvious

Gary Neville is just one to highlight the disconnect between player and club, however, Amorim’s immediate focus is on getting the best out of his Man United squad, given how poor they’ve been of late, and their current position – 13th – in the English top-flight.

It’s been reported that Rashford has been contacted by a surprise club, indicating that the striker and his representatives are willing to listen to pitches from interested parties.

Whilst an explosive interview with Henry Winter, published on X, suggested the player was willing to move to pastures new, he would of course need the express permission of his current manager and the Man United board.

Man United board will allow Marcus Rashford to leave

Amorim appears keen to re-integrate Rashford if he’s willing to work hard, equally he seems quite comfortable with the player moving on if he can’t raise his standards to the required level.

Interestingly, according to ESPN sources, the board of the club are completely happy to leave the final decision to the manager, and won’t step in to defuse the situation that is evident at present.

That would ultimately suggest that they too are happy to wash their hands of a player that’s failed to hit the heights for 18 months now, looking particularly out of sorts this season.