Maxim De Cuyper of Belgium gestures during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A Group A2 match against Italy. (Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images)

Club Brugge’s young talent, Maxim De Cuyper, is on the radar of a number Premier League clubs after a series of outstanding performances for club and country.

The 24-year-old full-back’s consistency has attracted the attentions of London rivals Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea, who have all sent scouts to recently watch the player in action according to CaughtOffside sources.

In 180 career games to date, the player has provided 42 assists and scored 27 goals (transfermarkt), so it’s no wonder that the Premier League‘s top clubs are circling.

Arsenal lead chase for Maxim De Cuyper

Man City and Nottingham Forest are also credited with an interest, albeit CaughtOffside sources indicate that theirs is purely a watching brief at this stage.

Despite the growing interest, Maxim De Cuyper reportedly wants to complete the current season with Club Brugge before considering a move abroad.

It would certainly be a step up in class for the player if he were to make the leap to the English top-flight.

Though his current club are second in the Jupiler Pro League with the joint least amount of defeats this season – three – with respect, the Belgian league can’t be compared to the No.1 league in the world (TeamForm).

Maxim De Cuyper courting Premier League interest

A player that loves to get forward from his left-back sentry, De Cuyper has also diligently provided cover in both the left midfield and left wing positions.

However, it’s his excellence in defence and ability to motor down the channel which has attracted Premier League interest.

Not to mention a current market valuation of just €12m (transfermarkt) which will be of obvious benefit to any of the clubs mentioned given that all will have one eye on the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Time will tell how much of a tug of war will result for a player whose best playing years are still ahead of him.