Newcastle heavyweight set to be sacrificed in 2025 as PSR bites hard on Tyneside

Eddie Howe and Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United react after the team's victory in the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match against Brentford. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules continues to bite clubs hard, no more so than Newcastle United, who could be forced to sell their dynamic attacking midfielder, Sandro Tonali.

After being suspended for alleged betting malpractice, Sandro Tonali has only just begun to get his Newcastle career back on track, but the Premier League outfit may have no choice but to curtail his time in the English top-flight.

According to Football Insider, regardless of the player appearing to be unhappy with his lot on Tyneside, sources have suggested that a move back to Serie A beckons because of PSR.

Juventus want Sandro Tonali

That would be the bitterest of blows to Eddie Howe who has been a real champion of the player and appeared to support him throughout the turmoil he would have undoubtedly experienced whilst being stuck on the sidelines for months at a time.

Football Insider suggest that Italian giants, Juventus, would apparently be willing to bring Tonali back home and Newcastle would have to give any offer due consideration.

To date, the Magpies have managed to keep hold of him and the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak – whose loss Howe says will be “huge”.

All of them could bring in a pretty penny for the St. James’ Park outfit.

Sandro Tonali could be sacrificed by Newcastle

As a result, however, they’ve not really been able to enter the transfer market themselves to any great degree, given that there’s not much leeway if they want to stay on the right side of Financial Fair Play.

Back up to eighth in the Premier League table and just six points behind Arsenal in third, as well as being in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, the 2024/25 campaign could yet end up being a vintage one for the Magpies.

To lose Tonali at the end of it would leave almost certainly take the shine off of any potential successes.