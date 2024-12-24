Italy midfielder Nicolo Fagioli. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are in pole position to sign Italian star Nicolo Fagioli, according to reports.

Fagioli has been with Juventus since 2015 and after emerging from the youth ranks, now has 65 senior appearances to his name across all competitions.

However, the seven-time Italy international missed most of last season due to a ban handed out for gambling offences.

Thiago Motta took over as Juventus manager in the summer and since returning, Fagioli has been unable to force his way back into the team.

The 23-year-old has started just five Serie A games this season, playing only 36% of possible minutes — though he has managed another 205 minutes across four Champions League appearances.

Nicolo Fagioli: Tottenham in pole position to sign Juve star

Reports (via Spurs Web) are now stating that Juventus could allow Fagioli to leave the club for as little as £20.7m in January.

A host of Premier League clubs have been alerted to the midfielder’s situation, including Fulham, Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

But it appears the latter have the advantage in the race to sign Fagioli, who is looking to join the biggest club possible to increase his chances of playing European football.

Fagioli — who is also drawing interest from French giants Marseille — has apparently been a target of Ange Postecoglou’s for over 18 months.

Former Juventus defender Sergio Porrini has advised the club to get Fagioli’s wages — €53,462 per week according to Capology — off the books should they get the opportunity.

“If the right amount were to arrive, I would honestly sell him,” said Porrini. “In this Juve, there is no star. So, everyone is important and no one is indispensable.”

When asked about the possibility of signing players to aid his injury-hit squad in January, Spurs boss Postecoglou responded: “Yeah, I guess if the right players are there. Again it’s about making sure it’s something that’s going to help us continue to build on what we’re doing.”