Chris Sutton has predicted Manchester United to once again run into trouble when they face Wolves on Boxing Day.

The Red Devils are reeling after a miserable week in which they crashed out of the EFL Cup 4-3 to Tottenham Hotspur before losing 3-0 at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League for the second year running.

As a result, United are 13th in the table, nine points adrift of the Champions League places but only 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

Up next for the Red Devils is a trip to Molineux to face a Wolves side on a high after thrashing Leicester 3-0 away in Vitor Pereira’s first game in charge.

Chris Sutton makes grim Wolves vs Man Utd prediction

So, can United get back on track against the team placed 18th in the Premier League table?

Not according to Chris Sutton.

“I usually get a bit of feedback on social media when I predict a Manchester United defeat but it has been very quiet since I said they would lose to Bournemouth on Sunday,” the former Celtic and Blackburn striker wrote in his predictions column for BBC Sport.

Tipping a 1-1 draw, he continued: “I did not think the scoreline would be 3-0 again, but the reason I went with the Cherries is because they won at Old Trafford last season and, since then, they have improved while United have gone backwards. So, was it really such a surprise?

“Moving on to this game, and the same thinking applies. Why would anyone look at Ruben Amorim’s side and back them to beat Wolves? I can’t think of any compelling reason why anything will be different here.

“I feel sorry for Amorim because he arrived with such excitement around his appointment but, only a few weeks later, he must be fully aware of how big a job he faces to turn things around.

“United have wasted a fortune to build this squad and, as Amorim keeps saying, he is still trying to find his best XI. This is a trial period for him but he has got to deal with issues like Marcus Rashford’s future as well. He has got a lot to sort out.

“It is hard to know what Wolves will be like either, though. One of the positives from their win over Leicester in Vitor Pereira’s first game was a clean sheet but you have to remember that the Foxes are bang average.

“So, as poor as United have been, I am not going for Wolves to win this either. Instead, I think this will be a tight game and it has got draw written all over it.”