Bakayoko unlikely to move to Newcastle in January as Magpies have another deal in mind

Johan Bakayoko of PSV during the UEFA Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

The January transfer window represents a chance for Newcastle United to bring in one or two new faces, though Johan Bakayoko isn’t like to move to Tyneside in the new year.

Eddie Howe needs his Newcastle side to starting picking up the points required in the Premier League to propel them towards the European places.

In order to do that, the Magpies can’t consider selling their talisman, though the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules may dictate that they have to.

Newcastle eyeing different target to Johan Bakayoko

That’s ostensibly why Newcastle are facing difficulties in landing Bakayoko from PSV Eindhoven.

There’s an apparent need to strengthen elsewhere which is likely to mean that there are no funds left available to be able to be put aside for the exciting 21-year-old Belgian.

Indeed, according to The Athletic (subscription required), Newcastle are laser focused in their desire to land Burnley goalkeeper, James Trafford, in January, and as a result are unlikely to follow up initial interest in Bakayoko. Certainly not in the first month of the new year at any rate.

It’s believed that Clarets manager, Scott Parker, won’t look upon such a deal favourably, but with Burnley also being in the same boat in terms of staying on the right side of Financial Fair Play, it’s a deal he may be forced to consider.

Bakayoko will have to wait for Premier League move

At just 22 years of age, Trafford is cementing himself as one of the best up and coming young English goalkeepers in the country.

Whilst there’s plenty of time for him to make his mark at a higher level than the English Championship, he may now feel that the time is right to test himself against the very best.

No fee has yet been mentioned for the custodian, though it’s a fair bet that if Newcastle want to afford him, they’ll need to sell before they can buy.