Julen Lopetegui could be saved by €60m-rated La Liga ace with Premier League ambitions

Julen Lopetegui, manager of West Ham United, reacts during the Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

West Ham first-team head coach, Julen Lopetegui, could be saved from the sack by the East London club if they’re able to sign a €60m-rated La Liga ace who has Premier League ambitions.

It’s certainly fair to say that Julen Lopetegui‘s first few months in the West Ham job have been tumultuous to say the least.

With so many new signings made during the summer, supporters would be forgiven for thinking that the Hammers would be in the top half of the Premier League and challenging for the European places.

Julen Lopetegui wants Brais Mendez

As it is, the Irons find themselves way down in 14th position and with a fixture against bottom club, Southampton – complete with new manager Ivan Juric ready to mastermind their great escape – looming large.

It’s believed that Loptegui is just one game away from the sack, whilst one West Ham player wants to leave whether the manager goes or not.

News that Brais Mendez, one of Real Sociedad’s most important players, is interested in furthering his career ambitions with a move to the Premier League, per CaughtOffside sources, will likely be welcomed by the East Londoners.

That’s because West Ham have watched Mendez in recent matches against Leganes , Las Palmas and Celta Vigo, and have been left purring by the player’s abilities.

Aston Villa are also said to be monitoring the situation, though the Hammers could be in the box seat if they’re willing to meet La Real’s valuation of €60m.

Last throw of the dice for Julen Lopetegui

CaughtOffside sources further advance that Sociedad would prefer that Mendez continues his footballing education with them, as they don’t want to be known as a selling club.

Mikel Merino recently departed to Arsenal, Alexander Isak left for Newcastle in 2022, and continued interest from the English top-flight in Martin Zubimendi may ultimately prove too much for the Spanish international to resist.

Despite the Spanish top-flight side’s hopes, if the West Ham board decide to continue backing their manager, then Mendez’s creativity and vision will play an important role in improving the team’s performance in the Premier League – and potentially keep Lopetegui in a job.