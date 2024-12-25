€70m-rated PSG ace needed by Man United is pleased about their interest

A collage of Nuno Mendes and Luke Shaw. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images and Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

It’s been a tough few months for Man United left-back, Luke Shaw, with injuries a constant thorn in his side, and it appears that his career at Old Trafford could soon be over as the club have shown their hand as to who they’d like to replace him.

Shaw was said to be “absolutely devastated” recently, as another niggle meant his Man United comeback was put back again.

Luke Shaw to leave Man United next summer

It was yet another headache for Ruben Amorim, who is still having to deal with the fall-out from dropping Marcus Rashford.

The Red Devils have been patient enough with Luke Shaw, but his continued lack of game time makes if difficult to see a way back for him as a United regular.

Indeed, CaughtOffside sources understand that United remain interested in Paris Saint-Germain left-back, Nuno Mendes, and furthermore, after speaking to Mendes’ entourage to find out the player’s thoughts, it’s believed that he’s said that he’s pleased with Manchester United’s interest,.

PSG want to extend the 22-year-old Portuguese international’s contract until 2026, but Mendes is not planning to sign a new deal.

Nuno Mendes is preferred choice as Luke Shaw replacement

It is stated that if Mendes’ contract extension talks with PSG fail, as expected, PSG will then consider an offer of around €70m in the summer transfer window according to CaughtOffside sources.

Though there are other left-back alternatives, such as Antonee Robinson, Miguel Gutierrez and Milos Kerkez, it’s understood that Mendes’ skills and level of performance are what Ruben Amorim and the board desire to fulfil United’s need for a left-back.

There are likely to be further talks and negotiations with PSG in due course, and with Premier League and Serie A clubs known to be interested in Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, the transfer merry-go-round is expected to turn apace in the summer.