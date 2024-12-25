Newcastle would be “crazy” to cash in on talisman now but there is a “sensible time” to do so says Collymore

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United celebrates after teammate Alexander Isak scores the team's third goal during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Bruno Guimaraes has become Newcastle United’s talisman but the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules mean that the Magpies might need to sell a big player at some point soon.

The captain is one such player who could earn Newcastle some big money in the transfer window, with another club heavyweight potentially being sacrificed, and whilst Eddie Howe and the Saudi Public Investment Fund might be loathe to lose either player, they may be forced to accept – as they did with Yankuba Minteh – that one or other will have to be moved on.

How that might affect their Premier League and European aspirations both this season and beyond will only be seen if and when Guimaraes, for example, is transferred, with Man City known to be interested in the player.

Bruno Guimaraes can’t be sold in January says Collymore

Stan Collymore says allowing Guimaraes to move on in January isn’t the way forward, but the pundit hasn’t ruled out a switch altogether.

“I think Newcastle would be crazy to sell Bruno Guimaraes in January,” he told CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“If rumours of Man City’s interest is accurate, then at the end of the season, when City will have a technical and tactical review and look at where they’re at, that might be a more sensible time for the Magpies to consider cashing in.

“He may well be a player that City feel can freshen things up, but certainly not in January.”

Collymore also pondered whether Eddie Howe remains the right man to continue to lead the club into a new era.

The Magpies were initially in the ascendancy under his tutelage, however, thanks to PSR as much as anything else, their growth has been curtailed somewhat.

Perhaps a bigger name is required to bring the overdue success that the Toon Army and anyone else connected with the club clearly crave.

Eddie Howe on borrowed time at Newcastle

“As for Eddie Howe, I think that if they finish outside of the Europa League places again, that would probably mean the end for him at Newcastle United,” Collymore added.

“I’ve always said that he’s under pressure, even if, when Newcastle went on that amazing run to escape relegation and then get into Europe, PIF were like “no, no, we support him. He’s the best thing since sliced bread, yada yada yada.”

“PIF have the money and the clout to be able to get anybody in world football and if Howe can’t move the club forward, I absolutely believe that before Jose Mourinho retires, he will manage Newcastle United.

“That’s because the Saudis will want some degree of success soon, and because of Mourinho’s relationship with Sir Bobby Robson.

“He always said that he has unfinished business and wants to go there to crystallise Sir Bobby’s legacy.”