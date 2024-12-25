Nine goals in 11 games striker that Chelsea covet offered to Man United in January

A collage of Antonio Conte and Ruben Amorim. Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images and Carl Recine/Getty Images.

In a stunning turn of events, Antonio Conte’s Napoli have offered Man United the chance to acquire Victor Osimhen this coming January in a swap deal for a Red Devils front man.

Man United are known to need a striker that’s a virtual guarantee of goals, and with Victor Osimhen already having scored nine in 11 Turkish Super Lig games for Galatasaray (transfermarkt), he would clearly fit the bill for Ruben Amorim.

Victor Osimhen offered to Man United

Joshua Zirkzee hasn’t impressed since his transfer from Bologna, and although Rasmus Hojlund is improving, it might not be enough to convince his manager.

With both players having Serie A experience, they could provide a potential solution to a swap deal that TBR Football note that Napoli have encouraged.

The report also states that Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran is a player of interest to the Italian giants, and though Chelsea’s interest in the Nigerian hit-man appeared to wane over the past few months, the Blues still seem to covet the 25-year-old.

That said, Nico Jackson has shone in 2024/25 under Enzo Maresca, and given how well the Stamford Bridge outfit are playing at present, there’s a cogent argument to there being no need for the West Londoners to enter into negotiations.

Man United could swap Zirkzee or Hojlund for Victor Osimhen

If United can offload Zirkzee in particular, then a swap deal with Osimhen makes perfect sense.

The Dutchman appeared to flourish in Serie A and would surely jump at the chance to end his Old Trafford hell, particularly given that Napoli are right up near the top of the table and will surely be challenging for the Scudetto again this season.

Were he to go to Juventus instead where his former Bologna manager, Thiago Motta, is now head coach, Hojlund, or even Marcus Rashford, become potential makeweights in the deal to bring Osimhen to the Theatre of Dreams.

Things could be about to get very interesting for the Red Devils…