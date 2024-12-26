Report: Arsenal have begun laying groundwork for multiple wonderkid transfers

Mikel Arteta during Arsenal's win over Crystal Palace (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal don’t seem to have a particularly busy January planned, but they are reportedly putting in some groundwork for potential wonderkid transfers for the future.

That’s according to a report from the Athletic, which states that the Gunners often do work like this all year round, to ensure they’re in a strong position to snap up these young players if or when they decide to move on from their current clubs.

No specific names are mentioned, and they might not be particularly big names anyway, but Arsenal fans will no doubt hope that the north London club can continue to prove a good destination for the game’s best youth players.

We’ve seen Arsenal promote a number of players from their academy in recent times, with Bukayo Saka undoubtedly the biggest success story.

However, there have also been the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Myles Lewis-Skelly, who both also had spells in Chelsea’s youth system before moving to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal working on signing youngsters ahead of January

The Athletic suggest Arsenal have been doing some work on deals of this nature ahead of January, but it seems it might be a quiet time in terms of signings for the first-team.

Saka’s current injury surely means AFC need to do something in the upcoming January window, or else it’s hard to see them keeping up with Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

Still, we also know that Arsenal tend to like planning for the long-term instead of just doing reactive work in the market, so it makes sense that this seems to be their current approach.

In the long term, if it means Mikel Arteta has another talent like Lewis-Skelly to work with in a year or two, then it could be well worth it.