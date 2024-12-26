Decisions made on January recalls for three loaned-out Chelsea players

Raheem Sterling of Arsenal and Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly decided that they do not plan to recall Raheem Sterling from his loan spell at Arsenal this January, but two other players could return to Stamford Bridge.

Sterling left Chelsea for a surprise late loan move to Arsenal in the summer, but he hasn’t played much in his time at the Emirates Stadium so far.

With Chelsea losing Mykhailo Mudryk due to a suspension for failing a doping test, it could perhaps have made sense for the Blues to bring Sterling back as cover.

However, it seems the west Londoners currently have no plans to do so, according to The Athletic, who add that Lesley Ugochukwu and Leo Castledine could be recalled.

What else are Chelsea planning for the January transfer window?

The Athletic’s report states that Chelsea are not currently looking like revisiting their move for Victor Osimhen in January, though the club could still be active.

For the time being, Chelsea don’t seem to have plans for Sterling, while others like Carney Chukwuemeka and Ben Chilwell also don’t look to have much of a future in Enzo Maresca’s side.

Marc Guiu’s situation is less clear, according to the report, as it seems Maresca has hinted at wanting to keep the young Spanish striker, even if the player himself might be keen to go out on loan in order to play more.

Chelsea have been busy in recent windows and one imagines their fans will be excited to see what they come up with this time.

However, it doesn’t look like Sterling will get a surprise second chance back at Stamford Bridge, so that could be reassuring news for Arsenal as they probably need the depth, even if the England international isn’t currently contributing that much.