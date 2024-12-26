Ederson in action for Atalanta (Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Atalanta midfielder Ederson as a potential transfer target after his impressive performances.

Ederson has shone in Serie A and looks like he surely has it in him to make the step up to playing for one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League or elsewhere in Europe.

The Brazil international looks like he could clearly add something to this struggling Man United side, with new manager Ruben Amorim in desperate need of changes to this out-of-sorts squad that he’s inherited from Erik ten Hag.

Man United ready to agree £50million deal!

According to The Athletic, Ederson is on United’s radar, though it’s not clear if he’s someone they’ll be prioritising in January.

It tends to be harder to get major deals done in the middle of the season, so it could be that they’ll have to wait for Ederson until the summer, though other clubs could also surely get involved in the race for the 25-year-old’s signature.

Ederson transfer: Could Man United face competition for the Atalanta midfielder?

Sources recently told CaughtOffside that Ederson is also on the agenda at Manchester City as a potential replacement for Rodri.

On top of that, Liverpool also have an interest in Ederson, with midfield still on the Reds’ agenda after missing out on Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi in the summer.

Ederson looks like he could strengthen any of these clubs, but it remains to be seen if he’d choose United in their current state.

Amorim is an exciting manager who could eventually prove the right choice to turn United around, but for now they’re a long way behind Liverpool in particular.

Even City might not be the tempting choice that they would have been a few months ago, having suffered a spectacular collapse this season.