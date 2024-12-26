“The strange thing is…” – Harry Maguire reacts to ongoing Manchester United issue

Harry Maguire of Manchester United (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has suggested it’s “strange” that the team keep conceding goals on set pieces.

The 31-year-old spoke after today’s defeat against Wolves and stated that he finds it strange to see the goals continue to fly in from set plays when the Red Devils aren’t actually giving away that many chances of that kind.

Man United monitoring midfielder and defender

Watch below as Maguire spoke to Amazon Prime Video Sport after the 2-0 loss at Molineux, saying he feels the Red Devils are not necessarily looking that weak on set pieces most of the time, even if it is continuing to be a problem for the team…

Harry Maguire insists things WILL change in Man Utd's quest to turn results around and defend better from set-pieces…#PLonPrime #WOLMUN pic.twitter.com/Ge04MSqRmK — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 26, 2024

United also conceded two goals against Arsenal from corners recently, and the same happened in defeats against Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth.

The fact that Maguire is surprised by this is perhaps a bit of a concern, as the players and the coaches they’re working with should perhaps know why other teams keep on getting the better of them in this way.

Manchester United’s miserable season continues with Wolves defeat

It will be interesting to see if MUFC can bounce back from this, but at the moment it’s looking like it’s going to be a long, long season at Old Trafford.

New manager Ruben Amorim has inherited a struggling side and perhaps hasn’t had the impact some fans will have been hoping for.

Even if this was always going to be a challenge for Amorim, the Portuguese tactician arrived with a big reputation after his fine work at Sporting Lisbon.

On top of that, it’s not like this isn’t a squad full of big names and expensive signings, so it’s clear that there’s serious under-achievement in this team overall.