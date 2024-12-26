(Photo by MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Manchester City’s struggles continued on Boxing Day as they were held to a 1-1 draw by a stubborn Everton side at the Etihad.

The turning point of the match came in the 53rd minute when Jordan Pickford denied Erling Haaland from the penalty spot. The miss left City fans and players stunned, and the moment became a key highlight of the game.

After Savinho was fouled in the box, Haaland stepped up to take the penalty. However, Everton’s Pickford engaged in a series of antics to disrupt the striker’s focus.

What Jordan Pickford was seen doing before Erling Haaland’s penalty miss

The England international pulled exaggerated faces, stuck out his tongue, and even winked at Haaland during the build-up, adding a psychological edge to the moment.

Despite Haaland’s reputation for composure under pressure, Pickford’s mind games seemed to work. Guessing the striker’s shot direction, Pickford dived to his right to make a crucial save, maintaining Everton’s resilience and dealing a blow to City’s chances of securing all three points.

Adding to the tension, Everton captain Seamus Coleman appeared to exchange words with Haaland before the spot-kick, further fuelling the psychological battle on the field.

City initially took the lead in the 14th minute through Bernardo Silva, whose well-timed effort found the bottom-right corner. However, Everton levelled the score in the 36th minute when Abdoulaye Doucouré delivered a precise cross that Ndiaye converted with a superb finish.

Despite dominating possession and creating opportunities, City were unable to capitalise on their 2.04 expected goals (xG). Missed chances, including Haaland’s penalty, ultimately cost them vital points.

Manchester City dropping out of sight in the title race

The draw sees Manchester City drop to seventh in the Premier League standings, adding to a run of underwhelming performances.

Their current downfall is being enjoyed by rivals, with Paul Scholes publicly admitting his delight over it.

Liverpool with their win over Leicester City have now further extended their lead on top of the table with a game in hand. The closest to them is Chelsea in 2nd with 35 points with Nottingham Forest sitting in 3rd with 34 points. Arsenal who are still tipped to rival Liverpool to the league title are currently fourth with 33 points (with a game in hand).