Jordan Pickford’s hilarious antics succeed in distracting Erling Haaland before penalty miss

Jordan Pickford distracts Erling Haaland by pulling funny faces
Jordan Pickford distracts Erling Haaland by pulling funny faces (Prime Video Sport)

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford pulled silly faces at Manchester City striker Erling Haaland before his penalty miss in today’s game in the Premier League.

It’s not often you see Haaland miss big opportunities like this, but the Norway international’s effort wasn’t the best, and Pickford got down to palm it away.

Watch below as Pickford perhaps got into Haaland’s head beforehand, having pulled funny faces at the City striker in an attempt to put him off…

Pickford is one of the top ‘keepers in the Premier League on his day, even if he’s often had a difficult time with the Everton defence in front of him.

This was Pickford at his best, though, and it means City are still chasing a winner in today’s close game at the Etihad Stadium.

Jordan Pickford in action for Everton
Jordan Pickford in action for Everton (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Can Manchester City end their awful run against Everton?

At the time of writing, it remains 1-1 between City and Everton, with Pep Guardiola’s side possibly heading for another disappointing result.

Bernardo Silva had given the home side the lead earlier in the game, before the Toffees hit back through Iliman Ndiaye.

City perhaps wasted their best opportunity with Haaland’s missed penalty, but there’s still time for them to find a late winner.

This would be a great result for Everton, though, if they manage to hold on, with Sean Dyche’s side often struggling in games this season and failing to move up the Premier League table.

