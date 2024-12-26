The Leeds United team applaud the fans following the Sky Bet Championship match against Oxford United. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

As the January transfer window approaches, Daniel Farke looks to have got the green light to sign an exciting 21-year-old for Leeds United.

The all whites find themselves second in the Championship, ahead of three fixtures in less than a week against Stoke City, Derby County and Blackburn Rovers.

Daniel Farke will surely be keen to earn as many points from those festive games as possible, to keep Leeds in amongst the pack of four at the top of the English second tier who are separated by just a few points.

Daniel Farke wants Alvyn Sanches in January

The German had already intimated that something might be happening in January in terms of transfers, whilst laying down the law to a current Leeds ace in the hope of seeing him put more effort into his training sessions.

According to an interview that former Liverpool ace Stephane Henchoz gave to Sky, one of the players at Lausanne Sport where he is technical director could potentially be available to sign for Leeds in January but on one condition.

“We will do everything to keep him,” he said about Alvyn Sanches in quotes picked up by BlueWin.

“Convince him of the relevance of our sporting project. Alvyn will, of course, leave us to play in a major league. But is doing it in January rather than June the most judicious thing?

Stephane Henchoz will attempt to put a spoke in Daniel Farke’s plans

“Wouldn’t he want to engrave his name among the club’s legends if we achieve something great this spring?

“We will only give him away at a fair price.

“It is possible that a club will make an offer in January that could meet Alvyn’s expectations and ours, but I am optimistic. Alvyn has, deep down, the desire to finish the season with us.”

With six goals and three assists in 18 games so far in 2024/25 (transfermarkt), it’s understandable why Farke would want to acquire the player ahead of the business end of the campaign.

Having such creativity from a central midfielder could be the difference between automatic promotion or the Play-Offs.