(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Leeds United are actively seeking to bolster their squad as the January transfer window approaches.

The Yorkshire outfit find themselves in a desirable position, sitting third in the Championship table with a game still to play, just two points behind second-placed Burnley and trailing leaders Sheffield United by three points.

With promotion to the Premier League firmly in their sights, the Whites are determined to maintain their momentum through the latter half of the campaign. To achieve this objective, Daniel Farke’s side is specifically targeting reinforcement in the number 10 position.

Leeds United want Alvyn Sanches

Recent reports have linked FC Lausanne-Sport’s promising talent, Alvyn Sanches, who currently showcases his skills in the Swiss Super League with a move to Leeds United.

The pursuit of Sanches, however, has attracted multiple suitors. As per Corriere dello Sport, Premier League side Newcastle United have joined the race, alongside Italian outfits Lazio and Fiorentina. The 21-year-old’s price tag is reportedly set at approximately £7.5m.

Sanches, who emerged from Lausanne-Sport’s youth academy, marked his commitment to the club by signing his first professional contract in November 2020. His impressive development led to a contract extension in 2022, securing his services until 2026.

The attacking midfielder has been enjoying a remarkable season, demonstrating his prowess with an impressive tally of 9 goals and 3 assists across 21 matches in all competitions, taking his club tally to 23 goals and 10 assists.

Despite reports suggesting Lausanne might be open to selling, recent quotes suggests Sanches is not keen to switch clubs midway through the season in January.

While Daniel Farke has recently relied on Brenden Aaronson in the attacking midfield position, the German tactician is eager to secure a more consistent performer in this crucial role to enhance the team’s attacking capabilities.

The coming weeks will reveal whether Leeds can successfully navigate the competition from other interested parties, and convince Sanches to join their Championship campaign with the prospect of Premier League football.