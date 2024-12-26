Revealed: Liverpool showing interest in winger transfer but he has one club in mind

Michael Olise and Leroy Sane (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Liverpool have shown an interest in Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane in recent weeks, though his preference is for a transfer to Barcelona, sources have told CaughtOffside.

Sane is nearing the end of his contract at Bayern Munich, and it seems he’s perhaps edging towards leaving the Allianz Arena instead of renewing his deal there.

Sources close to the situation have told CaughtOffside that Liverpool could be Sane’s most likely destination if he moves to the Premier League, though it perhaps now looks less likely than before given that there is growing optimism over tying Mohamed Salah down to a new contract.

Sane, meanwhile, would rather play in La Liga than the Premier League anyway, with Barcelona understood to be a club he has ambitions to play for.

It is also felt that there could perhaps be an opportunity for the Germany international at the Nou Camp in case Raphinha ends up leaving next summer.

Leroy Sane transfer: Bayern star not keen on Saudi offers

Sane also has interest from Saudi Arabia, CaughtOffside understands, though it seems the former Manchester City man currently has no intention of moving there.

The same is true of Serie A, with Sane not keen on playing in Italy and focused on Spain as his priority, though it remains to be seen how much Barca will prioritise the 28-year-old.

Even if Sane is a big name and surely a tempting option as a free agent, it’s also fair to say that he’s not been at his very best for a little while now.

At his peak, Sane was undoubtedly world class and could have been an asset to someone like Barcelona, but at the moment it seems hard to see how they’d make room for him.

Keeping Raphinha would surely make more sense for the Catalan giants, and it’s also hard to imagine they’d let him go without a big fight anyway, most likely making him unaffordable for a lot of his potential suitors.