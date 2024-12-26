“It’s a difficult decision” – Man United insider hints at star’s contract being TERMINATED

Ruben Amorim and Kobbie Mainoo of Man United (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw could reportedly have his contract terminated soon after so many fitness problems, according to a former Old Trafford insider.

Shaw has been a key player for Man Utd when fully fit and in form, but he’s had so many problems with injuries that there must be some at the club wondering if it’s worth sticking with him.

The Red Devils are known to be in the market for a new left-back at the moment, with big names like Alphonso Davies being linked, as well as talented Bournemouth youngster Milos Kerkez.

This surely points towards Shaw being shown the door, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up as one imagines some big clubs might be keen, even if the 29-year-old’s fitness record means he’d represent quite a big gamble.

Is this the end for Luke Shaw at Manchester United?

Once January begins, though, former United scout Mick Brown expects there could be a difficult conversation to have about Shaw’s future.

“I keep coming back to this issue with Shaw,” Brown told Football Insider.

“They’re a far better team with him at left-back.

“But they know all about his injury situation and it’s gone on for far too long.

“So they’ve got to make a decision for the player, the club, and for England, about his future at Man United.

“They say it’s a half strain or a hamstring strain, but I’ve never seen a calf strain keep someone out for the amount of time he has been out for.

“But whatever the issue is, he’s not playing and he’s collecting a big wage which could be used to bring in a new player if they can get him off the books.

“It might be the best decision for them that they let him go, because we know they want to bring somebody else in in his position.

“It’s a difficult decision because everybody knows how good he can be when he’s fit.

“Then you’ve got the issue of finding a club who are willing to sign him knowing his history because it’s not like his contract is running out this season or anything.

“But if it becomes a possibility, I think they might have to move him on.”