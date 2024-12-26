Exclusive: Man United set £50m Rashford asking price and eye three big-name replacements

Marcus Rashford in pre-game warm up with Manchester United
Marcus Rashford could be leaving Manchester United (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Manchester United have set an initial asking price of around £50million for Marcus Rashford as they already eye replacements for the forward, CaughtOffside understands.

The Red Devils are hoping to part ways with Rashford after his recent struggles at Old Trafford, with Ruben Amorim leaving him out of recent matchday squads.

As of yet, there is no sign of any club being willing to pay Man Utd’s £50m asking price for the England international, while his salary may also prove to be a problem.

Still, United are planning for life after Rashford and have some big names in their sights to replace him, with three in particular working their way towards the top of the club’s list.

Who could replace Marcus Rashford at Manchester United?

Marcus Rashford in action for Man United
Marcus Rashford in action for Man United (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

It won’t be easy to replace what an in-form Rashford can give United, but there are some quality wide-forwards out there.

CaughtOffside understands the main targets on the MUFC agenda are Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nico Williams, and Kaoru Mitoma.

Kvaratskhelia looks a particularly exciting talent after impressing at Napoli, though Williams is also surely worth considering due to his €58m release clause.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates a goal for Napoli
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates a goal for Napoli (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Mitoma, meanwhile, has shown what he can do in the Premier League, though he’s perhaps not been as consistent as those other two names.

Not that long ago, Rashford was a real goal threat from out wide, while he has also filled in up front at times, so it surely won’t be cheap to find someone of a similar profile.

Kvaratskhelia and Williams both have great pace and skill from out wide, but aren’t really the same level of goal threat, so a striker may be needed too.

Fichajes have linked Victor Osimhen with Manchester United, so he could be an ideal signing to complement a new winger signing like his old Napoli teammate Kvaratskhelia.

