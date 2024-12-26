“Pushovers from back to front” – Ruben Amorim’s Man United side branded worst in 50 years

Manchester United have lost once again as Wolves came out on top in today’s Boxing Day clash in the Premier League.

The Red Devils have struggled to revive their fortunes under new manager Ruben Amorim, with the team now on a run of one win and three defeats from their last four Premier League games.

Wolves deserved their win over Man Utd today, and Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News did not hold back on just how bad he thinks this team is.

Manchester United monitoring Serie A star ahead of January

See below for his post on X, as he branded this current United side the worst in 50 years – the team that actually got relegated from the top flight back in 1974…

This will make grim reading for United fans, who must be desperate for the Amorim project to work after a string of failed managerial appointments in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

MUFC probably won’t get relegated this season like they did in 1974, but at the moment they are closer to that end of the table than to challenging for a place in the top four, let alone the title.

Is there any hope for Manchester United’s season?

Ruben Amorim and Man United players after the Wolves game
Ruben Amorim and Man United players after the Wolves game (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Once Amorim has had a bit more time with these players, as well as a transfer window to make changes to the squad, then perhaps things can improve.

For now, however, things really are looking dire for United, who remain 14th in the table, with eight defeats already and a negative goal difference.

Amorim will surely have known he was taking on a huge challenge upon his arrival at Old Trafford, but he may also have been hopeful of making more of an impact sooner.

