“Pushovers from back to front” – Ruben Amorim’s Man United side branded worst in 50 years

Harry Maguire and Christian Eriksen react as Wolves beat Manchester United (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester United have lost once again as Wolves came out on top in today’s Boxing Day clash in the Premier League.

The Red Devils have struggled to revive their fortunes under new manager Ruben Amorim, with the team now on a run of one win and three defeats from their last four Premier League games.

Wolves deserved their win over Man Utd today, and Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News did not hold back on just how bad he thinks this team is.

See below for his post on X, as he branded this current United side the worst in 50 years – the team that actually got relegated from the top flight back in 1974…

This is easily the worst United side of my lifetime, and probably the worst since the club was relegated in 1974. Pushovers from back to front, they operate at such a lifeless pace the majority seem literally unfit to wear the shirt. Utterly pathetic. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) December 26, 2024

This will make grim reading for United fans, who must be desperate for the Amorim project to work after a string of failed managerial appointments in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

MUFC probably won’t get relegated this season like they did in 1974, but at the moment they are closer to that end of the table than to challenging for a place in the top four, let alone the title.

Is there any hope for Manchester United’s season?

Once Amorim has had a bit more time with these players, as well as a transfer window to make changes to the squad, then perhaps things can improve.

For now, however, things really are looking dire for United, who remain 14th in the table, with eight defeats already and a negative goal difference.

Amorim will surely have known he was taking on a huge challenge upon his arrival at Old Trafford, but he may also have been hopeful of making more of an impact sooner.