Transfer opportunity could present itself as Arsenal eye 12 G/A star from PL club

Arsenal FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by
Mikel Arteta and Matheus Cunha
Mikel Arteta and Matheus Cunha (Photo by Alex Pantling, Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly keeping an eye on one of the Premier League’s in-form attacking players at the moment ahead of a potential transfer market opportunity in the summer.

Wolves forward Matheus Cunha is really catching the eye right now after nine goals and three assists in the Premier League so far this season.

Although he’s not yet seen as a top target for Arsenal, it seems the Gunners do have some long-standing interest in Cunha and might sense an opportunity if Wolves are relegated at the end of this season, according to The Athletic.

Arsenal hold “POSITIVE” talks over signing Barcelona star!

The Brazil international certainly looks like he could add something to this Arsenal attack, with Mikel Arteta lacking a bit of spark in his front three at times, especially now that Bukayo Saka is injured.

Matheus Cunha transfer would tick a lot of boxes for Arsenal

Matheus Cunha celebrates a goal for Wolves
Matheus Cunha celebrates a goal for Wolves (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

In truth, Cunha looks like he’d make sense as a top target for Arsenal right now, rather than in the summer.

The 25-year-old is really enjoying his football at the moment, and could offer the Gunners something a bit different in a variety of positions, as he can play up front or out wide.

Even if Gabriel Jesus is now starting to show some of his best form again, it seems a bit of a gamble just to rely on him and others like Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli over the course of the next few months.

More Stories / Latest News
Ruben Amorim and Kobbie Mainoo of Man United
“It’s a difficult decision” – Man United insider hints at star’s contract being TERMINATED
Marcus Rashford in pre-game warm up with Manchester United
Exclusive: Man United set £50m Rashford asking price and eye three big-name replacements
Arne Slot and Virgil van Dijk
“In my opinion…” – Liverpool star sends clear message to Arne Slot

Arsenal are already facing a major battle against Liverpool in this season’s title race, and it’s hard not to see Arne Slot’s team running away with it unless Arteta is able to replace Saka.

Even with a fully fit Saka there could be an argument for saying this AFC side don’t have quite enough of a goal threat, so fans will surely be hoping Cunha or someone similar does end up being targeted this winter.

More Stories Matheus Cunha Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.