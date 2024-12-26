Transfer opportunity could present itself as Arsenal eye 12 G/A star from PL club

Mikel Arteta and Matheus Cunha (Photo by Alex Pantling, Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly keeping an eye on one of the Premier League’s in-form attacking players at the moment ahead of a potential transfer market opportunity in the summer.

Wolves forward Matheus Cunha is really catching the eye right now after nine goals and three assists in the Premier League so far this season.

Although he’s not yet seen as a top target for Arsenal, it seems the Gunners do have some long-standing interest in Cunha and might sense an opportunity if Wolves are relegated at the end of this season, according to The Athletic.

Arsenal hold “POSITIVE” talks over signing Barcelona star!

The Brazil international certainly looks like he could add something to this Arsenal attack, with Mikel Arteta lacking a bit of spark in his front three at times, especially now that Bukayo Saka is injured.

Matheus Cunha transfer would tick a lot of boxes for Arsenal

In truth, Cunha looks like he’d make sense as a top target for Arsenal right now, rather than in the summer.

The 25-year-old is really enjoying his football at the moment, and could offer the Gunners something a bit different in a variety of positions, as he can play up front or out wide.

Even if Gabriel Jesus is now starting to show some of his best form again, it seems a bit of a gamble just to rely on him and others like Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli over the course of the next few months.

Arsenal are already facing a major battle against Liverpool in this season’s title race, and it’s hard not to see Arne Slot’s team running away with it unless Arteta is able to replace Saka.

Even with a fully fit Saka there could be an argument for saying this AFC side don’t have quite enough of a goal threat, so fans will surely be hoping Cunha or someone similar does end up being targeted this winter.