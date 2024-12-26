(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to seven points with a game in hand after a convincing 3-1 victory over Leicester City on Boxing Day.

The Reds were handed a significant boost before kick-off as both Manchester City and Chelsea dropped points earlier in the day—City drawing with Everton and Chelsea suffering a 2-1 defeat to Fulham at Stamford Bridge. This presented Arne Slot’s side with the perfect opportunity to solidify their position at the top, and they got the job done.

Leicester City took a surprising early lead at a foggy Anfield, with Jordan Ayew finding the back of the net inside the opening 10 minutes. However, Liverpool quickly asserted control over the game, creating a number of chances and twice striking the woodwork in the first half.

The equaliser came in first-half stoppage time when Cody Gakpo produced a moment of brilliance. Picking up the ball on the left flank, he cut inside a defender and unleashed a trademark curling shot into the top-right corner to make it 1-1 heading into the break.

Liverpool resumed the second half with relentless pressure, and it took just four minutes for them to take the lead. Curtis Jones calmly slotted home from close range after being set up by Alexis Mac Allister, putting the Reds 2-1 ahead.

Cody Gakpo appeared to score a third soon after, but a lengthy VAR review ruled the goal out. Nevertheless, the result was sealed in the 82nd minute when Mohamed Salah produced a sensational strike from a tight angle, ensuring all three points for Liverpool.

Mo Salah continues to shine amid contract uncertainty

Salah’s goal capped off another remarkable individual performance, taking his Premier League tally this season to 16 goals and 11 assists in just 17 appearances—an astonishing 27 goal contributions. Across all competitions, the 32-year-old now boasts 19 goals and 15 assists in 25 matches. (Transfermarkt)

After the game, he was once again asked an update on his future, and while he has twice previously made public statements about his contract situation, this time he decided to remain tight-lipped.

He simply said (quotes via Express): “I wish fans a Happy New Year and I will see them at the next home game,”

There was a concerning report about his future at the club last month but the recent reports suggest that the club is close to announcing a new 2-year deal with the player.

Fans are growing increasingly anxious about his future, as his contributions this season underline his continued importance to the team. Liverpool will not get a replacement for this kind of numbers and if they end up allowing him to leave, it will surely result in a major backlash from fans.