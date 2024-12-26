Newcastle want injured 30-year-old to agree deal after Eddie Howe approval

Eddie Howe, manager of Newcastle United reacts during the Premier League match against Ipswich Town. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Newcastle United manager, Eddie Howe, needs to improve his club’s Premier League position, and to that end is expected to be working alongside sporting director, Paul Mitchell, on deals during January, including one for an injured 30-year-old.

Eddie Howe‘s Newcastle side have again flattered to deceive at times during the 2024/25 Premier League season. At others, they look unbeatable.

Eddie Howe wants 30-year-old to sign new deal

It’s that type of inconsistency that could, ultimately, see them miss out on European football once more.

Therefore, it’s imperative that the Magpies buy and sell well in the January transfer window, which opens in less than a week’s time.

They are expected to battle with Tottenham for a Paris Saint-Germain ace, but are unlikely to move for Johan Bakayoko.

One of the stranger deals that could be done is that of Emil Krafth.

According to well connected journalist, Alan Nixon, via his Patreon page, the Magpies want to extend the deal of a player who is currently out with a broken collarbone, is 30 years of age and has only played three games in the current campaign, the last one coming back in September (transfermarkt).

Emil Krafth could stay at Newcastle thanks to Eddie Howe

Clearly, Howe feels that there is something that Krafth offers that he’s unable to get from elsewhere, and it’s understood that he has personally authorised any deal.

It’s a clear message to those other squad members that the manager hasn’t forgotten about him, and it has to be contended that a new deal would not be being offered if the player was expected to just hang around for his chance every now and then.

Competition for places is, apparently, what all football club managers crave, and by extending Krafth’s deal, that’s likely to be exactly what Howe will achieve.