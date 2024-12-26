Newcastle and Tottenham to battle European giants for €35m-rated talent wanted by nine other clubs

Milan Skriniar of Paris Saint-Germain looks on during the UEFA Champions League match against AC Milan. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Decent centre-backs don’t come up for sale very often, so it’s no surprise to see up to 11 clubs wanted to do battle for PSG’s brilliant Slovak defender, Milan Skriniar.

According to CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of Paris Saint-Germain‘s transfer plans, Milan Skriniar is set to be made available in the January transfer window for €35m.

Newcastle want to land Milan Skriniar

Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar’s situations at Newcastle are still unclear.

Given that the Magpies are continuing to view Skriniar as a financially viable option for the January window per CaughtOffside sources, Eddie Howe clearly has some quick decisions to make.

Not least because Newcastle already have one deal to do, and are plotting another before Skriniar is even thought about.

Howe certainly isn’t going to get things his own way mind you.

That’s because sources have also advanced that Premier League rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, are among the clubs interested in Skriniar.

Spurs see him as an important defensive support for both Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero.

Where Ange Postecoglou might struggle in terms of any negotiation is that he apparently sees Skriniar as a good rotation option rather than a first choice.

European giants to battle for Milan Skriniar

With the likes of Napoli, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Roma, Al Nassr and Atletico Madrid all apparently prepared to offer him a starting spot, Spurs would therefore be placed as outsiders in any transfer scenario.

Although PSG have set a price tag of €35m for the 29-year-old, sources believe that this figure can be reduced down to as little as €25m during talks.

From the player’s own point of view, it’s understood that he is intent on leaving PSG in January because he wasn’t given enough chances to impress but, importantly, he’s in no rush to make a decision.

With the pick of clubs to choose from and his advancing years notwithstanding, that’s a perfectly acceptable position to be taking.