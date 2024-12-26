Ange Postecoglou of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match against Liverpool. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Ange Postecoglou appears to have been on the end of some criticism of late, with Tottenham’s 6-3 defeat at the hands of Liverpool doing the Australian no favours whatsoever.

With the January transfer window just around the corner, the chance of bringing new faces in to help propel Tottenham up the Premier League is likely to be too good to turn down for Ange Postecoglou.

Whether or not the North Londoners have a successful window, they’ve been offered the chance to sign Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell on a free transfer next summer according to TBR Football, as competition for Destiny Udogie.

Ange Postecoglou could sign Palace ace in January

The Lilywhites are already looking to sign Nicolo Fagioli from Juventus, and will battle Newcastle for Milan Skriniar, however, landing the 25-year-old Mitchell on a free could prove to be a huge coup.

That’s notwithstanding the fact that Oliver Glasner might not be best pleased with the scenario surrounding his player.

The Eagles finally appear to have turned a corner this season.

Although they lost their two most recent matches – both against Arsenal, one in the league and one in the Carabao Cup – one loss in the previous nine in all competitions (WhoScored) represents real progress.

Tyrick Mitchell could be handed to Ange Postegoglou on a plate

Prior to that run, the Eagles had only won two from 10 and, therefore, Steve Parish deserves a lot of credit for sticking with Glasner when other club owners might have just thrown in the towel.

The issue, perhaps, moving forward is that the Palace first-team could find themselves light in certain areas if the likes of Tyrick Mitchell are allowed to move on.

That won’t appeal to Glasner who is clearly trying to develop something special at Selhurst Park.

It will take time to achieve the same but allowing decent players to leave – and for free, to a direct rival – isn’t conducive to success in the short or longer term.