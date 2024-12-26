“Amorim is not happy” – Manager spotted blanking Manchester United star in Wolves defeat

Bruno Fernandes and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Shaun Botterill, Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim was spotted blanking Bruno Fernandes after he received a red card against Wolves today.

It seems Amorim was not at all happy with his captain after what looked like a needless challenge that led to the sending-off, according to Manchester Evening News journalist Steven Railston.

See below for Railston’s post on X as he noticed Amorim’s reaction to Fernandes’ red card…

Ruben Amorim blanked Bruno Fernandes as he walked off the pitch. Amorim is not happy with his captain #mufc — Steven Railston (@StevenRailston) December 26, 2024

Amorim only recently took over at United, but he’s perhaps starting to become aware of just how bad a situation he’s found himself in with these players.

Fernandes has great talent and can be a real asset on his day, but he’s also prone to some moments of petulance like this, so it’s not too surprising that Amorim was frustrated with this.

Can Ruben Amorim stop the rot at Manchester United?

This was another really bad day at the office for United, with little sign that their problems are going away any time soon.

There have been some promising moments from the team since Amorim took over, such as the 2-1 win away to rivals Manchester City, but it’s mostly been far from good enough, and not that different from life under Erik ten Hag.

Amorim really needed more from his players today in what was a poor display, and an experienced leader like Fernandes really shouldn’t have allowed himself to get into that situation.

As much as this United team needs a change when it comes to personnel and tactics, it also seems clear that Amorim has walked into a club with a toxic culture, and it’s not clear how easy it will be for him to help change that.