Ruben Amorim ahead of Man United's game at Wolves (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim appeared to make his players face up to the travelling fans after today’s 2-0 defeat to Wolves.

The Red Devils suffered a third defeat in four Premier League games today at Molineux, as it’s proving a huge challenge early on for Amorim in his new job.

The Portuguese tactician took over from Erik ten Hag at the start of November, having done tremendous work at Sporting Lisbon, but he’s endured early struggles in English football.

Man United star could have contract TERMINATED!

Still, Amorim will have to find a way to get through to these players, and the Manchester Evening News report that he seemed to make his players face the travelling support for two whole minutes after the end of today’s game.

How bad could things get for Manchester United?

As noted by Fabrizio Romano, Amorim recently suggested a “storm” would be coming, and he’s been proven right.

??? Rúben Amorim before Arsenal game on December 4 after beating Everton 4-0: “The storm will come, we are going to be found out in some games”. Since then, Man United have lost five games in 22 days in all competitions. pic.twitter.com/XHd2ZDxLAT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 26, 2024

United remain 14th in the Premier League table, and though they’re surely not going to get dragged into a relegation battle, they are clearly not good enough to bounce back and challenge for a place in the top four.

Amorim will surely be given plenty of time to turn things around at Old Trafford, but it’s not going to be easy, and he’ll need help from the club board.

A good January transfer window is surely essential for United, or else one imagines we really could see this team finishing in the bottom half of the table.

Wolves deserved their win today and that’s pretty damning for United as they’ve not even been at their best this season.

United did recently manage a 2-1 win away to Manchester City, but apart from that they’ve lost to a lot of teams they should be beating, such as Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.